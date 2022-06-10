International Bus Service From Agartala To Kolkata Via Dhaka Resumes After 2 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2022 : After a long gap of almost two years, the international bus service from Agartala (Tripura) to Kolkata (West Bengal) via Dhaka (Bangladesh) resumed from Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) located in the western side of the capital city on Friday.

Tripura’s Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Arif Mohammad, First Secretary Md Rezaul Haque Chowdhury and Manager Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), Agartala Debasish Nandi were present at the flagging off ceremony of ‘Maitri’ bus service.

The bus service between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka stopped during the pandemic of COVID-19 in 2020.

After flagging off the international bus service, Transport minister said “In 2020, the ‘Maitri’ bus services from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka was stopped due to COVID-19. For the second time, the governments of India and Bangladesh initiated measures to re-start the bus service and accordingly, it has been flagged off today.”

“However, the resumption of bus services was decided on April 28 last, but due to some technical snags, it was not possible. Hence, today, we started the full-fledged service. The officials of Bangladesh and officials from Tripura government were present”, he added.

Tripura minister also said “Tripura will be soon connected to Bangladesh from Sabroom through Feni Bridge, Railway connectivity from Agartala to Akhaura and waterways also connecting soon. Not only this, Agartala airport is connected with Dhaka and Chittagong in air connectivity.”

It is worthy to mention here that the 40-seater bus left for Kolkata with 28 passengers consisting of 22 Indians and six Bangladeshi citizens on Friday. This service will continue every day except Friday. The fare from Agartala to Kolkata is Rs 2,200 rupees and from Agartala to Dhaka is Rs 900.