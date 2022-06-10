Manipur CM Announces Numerous Developmental Projects For Kangpokpi District 

NET Web Desk

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of Thadou Community – an indigenous ethnic tribe of Manipur today felicitated the Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh-led state administration “BIREN 2.0” for registering thumping victory during the recently-concluded 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly Assembly Elections, 2022.

Addressing the reception-cum-felicitation programme at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi District, Singh announced a slew of developmental projects.

According to reports, the Manipur CM mentioned about the development of Thomas Ground; construction of market sheds at Keithelmanbi & Saparmeina; Erection of a suspension bridge at Yangkongpao; Kangpokpi-Tamenglong stretch will soon be transformed into a National highway; Construction of the stretch towards Omega school within next 15 days.

The development work of Thomas Ground with an outlay of Rs 9 crore, which include developing the football ground, retaining walls, multipurpose hall, compound wall, among others, will begin in the next three months; informed the CM.

He also informed that market sheds will be constructed at Keithelmanbi and Saparmeina at the cost of Rs 20-30 lakh per unit depending on the number of vendors; and assured the construction of a hostel at Kuki Football Academy.

The chief minister also informed that Rs 75 lakh have been sanctioned for construction of a playground at Konsakhul.

