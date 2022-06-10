Manipur CM Launches Innovative Scheme To Support Cultivators 

NET Web Desk

Drug consumption has become a severe issue that has engulfed all segments of society, and the northeastern state of Manipur has witnessed an unprecedented surge in illicit poppy farming over the last five years.

In an attempt to put an end into woes of local populace, phase-out poppy cultivation and adopt alternative means to earn livelihood, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today launched an innovative scheme “Cultivation of Horticulture Crops as an Alternative to Poppy Cultivation in Hill Areas” under the ‘War on Drug 2.0’ campaign.

Singh mentioned that the state administration was always committed towards ‘War-on-Drugs’ campaign; and there would be no turning back in the fight to eradicate drug menace from the northeastern state.

The Chief Minister stated that 355 farmers from Kangpokpi, Kamjong, and Ukhrul districts had profited from alternative preparations, made possible under the War on Drugs Campaign.

He stressed the need for concerned authorities to visit hamlets and interact with farmers, raising awareness about the negative impacts of poppy cultivation and government’s measures to provide farmers with alternative sources of income.

Singh also urged concerned officials to hold camps at various locations, ensure timely-delivery of saplings and seeds for suitable alternative crops.

Meanwhile, the CM also launched the brand “MANIFRESH”, which would promote organic produce from the hills. A total of Rs 4 crores has been sanctioned for the concerned scheme.

Mentioning about the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) initiative which is committed to transforming the lives of tribal communities, he informed that more than 400 Self Help Groups (SHGs) had been founded across the northeastern state, employing around 50,000 tribal women primarily in the fruit processing industry.

Outlets for selling the products had been opened at many places outside the State, he added.

Later, the CM flagged off vans bringing planting materials for distribution to farmers in Chandel, Kamjong, Kangpokpi Tengnoupal, and Ukhrul.

In the first phase, cultivators from 5 districts will receive planting materials for ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, low chilling apple, pineapple, Kachai lemon, and Tamenglong orange.

Meanwhile, under the Second Phase, the state administration will distribute winter vegetable seeds by October 2022.