Meghalaya : SSLC, HSSLC Exam Results Declared; 56.96% Students Passed SSLC 

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) today announced the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2022 for Arts Stream.

The overall pass percentage of the SSLC examination & HSSLC Examination has been recorded at 56.96% & 81.17 per cent respectively.

Out of the 81.17 per cent students who have passed the Class-XII exams, 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% are non-regular candidates.

According to the SSLC results, Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School and Arghadeep Saha – a student from private institution, jointly topped the examination by securing 575 marks out of 600 each.

Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School and Rilaakor Lamare of Auxilium Girls High School, scored 569 points, and are placed in second position.

Meanwhile, Arghadeep Ghosh from Sherwood school, Tura secured the third position with 568 points.

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty, a student from Don Bosco College Hr. Sec. Section, Tura has topped the result in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream, scoring 460 out of 500.

In the second position is Bahunlang Mawrie from Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong with 450 marks. In the third position is Vijay Adhikari from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong with 436 points out of 500.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM congratulated the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) MBOSE examinations. “Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) MBOSE examinations. May you soar high in the direction of your dreams and may you achieve great things in the future.” – he wrote.