Mizoram Registers 34 New COVID-19 Cases

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.47%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 141. While, a total of 2,28,512 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 700 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 235 samples were tested on June 09, 2022, out of which 18 samples belonged to males, while 16 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,671. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR Test & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 5 & 27 positive cases respectively. While TrueNat identified 2 positive cases.