Nagaland : Naga Students’ Federation To Hold “People’s Rally” On June 11 

NET Web Desk

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), in collaboration with the Naga Students’ Union, Delhi (NSUD) is all set to hold “People’s Rally” under the slogan – “A Call for Peace” in New Delhi at 8 AM on June 11.

According to a press release issued by the students’ body, the march will proceed from Mandi House and conclude at Jantar Mantar, disseminating solidarity messages from different Naga Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

This rally aims to express real concern and aspiration of the Nagas. It will feature prominent intellectuals, political leaders, and well-wishers of the Naga political movement.

Meanwhile, the NSF and the coordination committee of the rally have sought the co-operation and prayers of the people “for peace and justice and that this message is conveyed to the government of India and the world”.