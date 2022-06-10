Sikkim CM Unveils Water Plant At Rhenock; Resolving Long-Standing Water Crisis

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Tarpin and Salghari hamlets under Rhenock constituency attained solution to their long-standing water crisis; as the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today inaugurated “Himalaya Rispanna Reshidhara Jalseva Yojana” water plant at Reshi, Rhenock.

It is a pilot project initiated for the Rhenock residents, which is organized by the Agarwal brothers in honour of their late parents, who wished to offer clean drinking water to the concerned inhabitants.

The four Agarwal brothers who funded the project includes – Ram Avatar Agarwal, Santosh Kumar Agarwal, Sunil Kumar Agarwal and Anup Kumar Agarwal.

This project will offer a waste water management system for Tarpin GPU’s Middle Tarpin, Mandir Dara, Lower Tarpin, and Salghari wards.

It has seven tanks, each with a Sediment Settler that removes suspended solids from the water supply. The “Settler” is a waste water treatment technique that uses sedimentation to filter suspended solids. These sediments can clog valves, disable osmosis and UV purification, and degrade hot water filters, causing harm to appliances.