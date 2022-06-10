Sikkim : ITBP Recovers Body Of Missing Driver; Swept Away By River While Clicking Pictures 

NET Web Desk

The 11th Battalion of Indo-Tibetian border police (ITBP) which patrols the borders of the region has recovered the body of a driver, who fell down into the river beneath the Rit Chu Bridge in North Sikkim.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, when the driver was clicking pictures along the river bed. In addition, a tourist was also swept downstream by the river.

According to a statement published by ITBP, both the driver and the passenger fell accidentally into the river, while attempting to click images standing near the edge of the bridge. They plunged into the water after losing their balance at the edge.

However, search for the missing tourist is still underway. As per ANI report, the tourist was on a holiday from Bihar; and was accompanied by his wife, son, and daughter.