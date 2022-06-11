AITC General Secretary – Abhishek Banerjee Coming In Tripura On June 14

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2022: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee is coming to Tripura on June 14 next to hold a campaign trail for the TMC nominated candidates in two assembly constituencies.

In a press conference at Agartala Press Club premises on Saturday afternoon, AITC leader and Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee announced that the party’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee is coming to Tripura on June 14 next.

He is scheduled to hold a motorcycle procession as part of a campaign trail for two candidates of TMC- Panna Deb from 6-Agartala assembly constituency and Sanhita Banerjee from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency.

“Abhishek Banerjee will also campaign for their candidates in 46-Surma and 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies in the coming days”, Rajib Banerjee added.

He also said that the final schedule of programmes and meetings during the AITC general secretary’s visit in Tripura will be completed tomorrow.