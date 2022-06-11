Arunachal Pradesh : Inter-District Check-Gates To Be Lifted For Citizens’ Convenience 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to lift the inter-district check gates and police checkpoints for the convenience of people.

Addressing the mediapersons on Friday, the Director General of Police (in-charge) – Chukhu Apa clarified that, in case of specific inputs regarding movement of antisocial elements, the police will reactivate these check gates.

He stated that around 20 checkpoints are being eliminated throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

On the subject of alleged corruption along interstate and inter-district checkpoints, the DGP stated that such behaviour will not be condoned.

“Strong punishment will be taken against such police officials, if persons with evidence come forward,” he stated.