Assam : Ace Pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain Seal Berth For Commonwealth Games 

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist & ace pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain on Saturday sealed her berth in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) with dominating wins in the selection trials.

Apart from Lovlina, the reigning world champion – Nikhat Zareen has also qualified for the coveted championship.

While Nikhat, a two-time Strandja Memorial gold medalist, blanked Haryana’s Minakshi 7-0 in a unanimous decision, Lovlina defeated Railways Pooja by the same score. Nitu (48kg) and Jasmine (60kg) were the others boxers, who also sealed spots for the quadrennial event.

𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐌 🥊🔥 After 3️⃣ days of trials presenting you the 🇮🇳 women squad for the #CWG2022 scheduled to begin from July 28. 💪 Well done champs! 🔝@birminghamcg22#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/oOhSsihfve — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 11, 2022

Lovlina Borgohain became the first athlete from the northeastern state of Assam, and third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, joining the legendary MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh. Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight event at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The ace-pugilist won the junior national championship in 2012, and was soon making waves internationally starting with the silver medal at the 2013 Nation’s Women’s Junior Cup in Serbia. She had a medal finish at the 2014 Nation’s Women’s Youth Cup and followed it up with a silver at the next edition.

Its worthy to note that the CWG is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.