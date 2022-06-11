Assam : Dima Hasao Residents Protest Over Deplorable Condition Of NH-27 

NET Web Desk

Residents of Harangajao area in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday staged a protest over the deplorable situation of the National Highway 27 (formerly known as NH-54E); urging the state administration to initiate appropriate measures for completion of the project.

The blockade was called in protest of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)’s negligence in failing to complete and maintain a 25-kilometer stretch between Jatinga and Harangajao.

Following the blockade, vehicular movement between Haflong-Silchar were severely hampered. Due to the awful road condition, the people of Harangajao are the worst affected.

The stretch between Harangajao and Silchar is being constructed by National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The agitators had delivered a memorandum to the district administration, urging that the roadwork be completed as soon as possible.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Dima Hasao – Ibon Teron, several parts of the NH-27 have been damaged due to recent floods and landslides in the district.

“We have taken up the issue and the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district has discussed with the NHAI officials to repair the damaged parts. We have seen that the construction and repairing works are very slow. The locals alleged that the culvert was constructed where the bridge should be there. We have received the memorandum and we will examine the matter and we will call the NHAI officials that how to expedite the work,” Teron said.

In addition, the Assistant Commissioner stated that fresh work has been approved and would begin in October.

Locals, on the other hand, claimed that many people have died as a result of the poor condition of the road, as they were unable to get emergency patients to the referral hospital in Haflong timely, which is about 40 kilometres from Harangajao.

Unprecedented rainfall last month wreaked havoc in the hill district, destroying more than 500 homes and killing three people, including a toddler, in floods and landslides.

Officials from the district administration have been visiting the damaged locations on a regular basis and keeping a close eye on the restoration process.