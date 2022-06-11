Assam Government Discusses Measures To Repeal Redundant & Archaic Laws

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government is emphasizing on required aspects and measures to repeal the redundant and archaic laws.

This decision was undertaken during a meeting convened by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Chief Secretary – Jishnu Baruah to discuss ways and means for repealing such laws.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Held a meeting along with Chief Secretary Shri Jishnu Baruah to discuss ways and means for repealing redundant laws. A list of laws cutting across departments will be prepared to enable us to have a comprehensive view and understanding as to laws are to be repealed.”

He expressed utmost confidence that the proposed move will greatly benefit the public, by transforming the government processes more accessible and efficient.