Dehradun Soldier Deployed Along India-China Border In Arunachal Pradesh; Missing For Past 13 Days 

NET Web Desk

An Army jawan from Dehradun deployed along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh has been missing for the past 13 days, causing tremendous concern among his family members.

Prakash Singh Rana was reported missing on May 29. Meanwhile, his wife has been notified via phone about the incident.

Rana – a jawan in the 7th Garhwal Rifles, who was stationed at the Thakla post on the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh; hails from Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district.

The jawan’s family members, which includes his wife Mamata and two small children, Anuj (10) and Anamika (7), has been concerned for the past 13 days.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislator from Sahaspur – Sahdev Singh Pundir, met the jawan’s family at their Sainik colony residence on Friday to share their concern.

“I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done,” Pundir informed.

He said details of the missing jawans have been sent to the Union Minister.