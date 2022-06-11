Initiate Strict Action Against Overloaded Trucks; To Avert Untoward Incidents : Meghalaya HC To State Government 

NET Web Desk

In order to avert untoward incidents and severe devastation to the stretches during monsoon season, the Meghalaya High Court (HC) instructed the state administration to undertake strict action against overloaded trucks.

A two-member bench, comprising of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh passed the judgement based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by activist Tennydard M Marak.

“In the meantime, appropriate measures should be taken to check overloaded trucks, especially since they cause significant road damage during the rainy season,” – the court declared.

The state government has also been ordered to furnish documents for any checkpoint in the Garo Hills Districts for the month of November 2021, according to the court.

Similar documents from any checkpoint in the Jaintia Hills Districts for the month of January 2022, as well as any of the Khasi Hills Districts for the month of March 2022, were also requested.

This judgement was passed, after the state administration informed that although various checkpoints have been established or are under construction process, the optimal staffing and constant inspection of good vehicles may not have been possible, due to shortage in resources.

The state administration further informed that appropriate measures are undertaken to ensure that regulations are followed and relevant staffs are deployed to ensure the implementation.

Marak further claimed that there are few checks to ensure that items are not being moved illegally or good vehicles are adhering to weight limitations or specifications.