Manipur CM Unveils 30-Bedded ‘Psychiatry Ward’, Child Care Centre At JNIMS Imphal 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today inaugurated a 30-Bedded Psychiatry Ward, Child Care Centre (CCC) and Public Waiting Shed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Department – L. Susindro Meitei (Yaima); among others.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Manipur CM stated that the health sector is one of the most important sectors and a top priority for our government.

“With initiatives like CMHT, CMHFA, PMJAY and a robust development of healthcare infrastructure in the last 5 years, we have been able to uplift the health sector to a great extent.” – he mentioned.

