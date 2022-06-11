Manipur Government Sanctions Rs 7.87 Crores To 7000 Cultivators; Encourages Sustainable Cultivation 

NET Web Desk

The Agriculture Minister of Manipur – Th Biswajit Singh on Friday launched ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ (DBT) to 7000 farmers under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCDNER) Scheme’s Phase- III (2020-23) at Imphal.

Implemented by the Agricultural Department of Manipur, this faster & accurate targeting of fund flow through DBT shall help the registered organic farmers in sustainable organic production and improving their livelihood prospects.

It has been launched in presence of the Commissioner of Agricultural Department – M. Joy Singh, Director of Agriculture – N.Gojendro, & others.

Under Phase-III, there are altogether 25,000 farmers of which 7,000 farmers are registered under the agriculture department and 18,000 farmers under horticulture department.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister for Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science & Technology – Th Biswajit Singh wrote “DBT scheme started by Adarniya PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has greatly benefited our farmer brothers & immensely improved their lives. This will also help in developing organic value chain for North Eastern region.”

“This assistance will play pivotal role in creating infrastructures like compost pits, vermi beds, liquid manure tanks, plant & bio pesticides containers for preparation of on-farm inputs. This will also help in purchasing of bio fertilizers & bio pesticides for off farm inputs.” – he added.

