Meghalaya CM Convenes Review Meeting; Examines Flood Scenario Along Garo Hills 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma on Friday convened a review meeting to examine the situation along Garo Hills region, which has been severely devastated by massive landslide and flood crisis triggered by incessant rainfall.

It was attended by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendent of Police (SP) and district authorities of the three worst-affected districts – West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

During the meeting, officials informed Sangma about various relief efforts being implemented in their jurisdictions, as well as the fact that the situation across most locations is returning to normal as flood levels recede.

Damage to road infrastructure, houses, and property was reported in all three districts; as informed by officials. Agriculture and farming have also been severely impacted.

Sangma further instructed concerned officials to actively engage and extend all feasible assistance, so that emergency relief measures reach flood-affected persons and families as soon as possible.

He also directed officials from the relevant authorities to expedite the process of restoring electricity lines and road links that had been disrupted by severe rains and landslides.

Meanwhile, Sangma instructed the DCs to locate a suitable region for erecting several prefabricated structures, which might serve as a permanent relief camp for individuals, seeking refuge during the monsoon season.

Held review with the Administration of all districts of Garo Hills to take stock of the flood situation & damages in the Districts. Have asked the District heads to be in touch with me personally for any emergencies. We will extend all support to the Districts@PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/E65XkLZv93 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 10, 2022

Later, the CM visited Tura Civil Hospital and handed over the ex-gratia to the next-of-kin of a family, who lost three members in a landslide at Gambegre area of West Garo Hills district.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Visited Tura Civil Hospital to check on the health of Sh. S. Sangma & his son & to extend my condolences to them on the loss of 3 of their family members in the tragic landslide in #WestGaroHills District. Also handed over ex gratia of ₹12 Lakhs to him.”

Visited Tura Civil Hospital to check on the health of Sh. S. Sangma & his son & to extend my condolences to them on the loss of 3 of their family members in the tragic landslide in #WestGaroHills District. Also handed over ex gratia of ₹12 Lakhs to him. @PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/KU9aaOcMEl — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 10, 2022

Its worthy to note that massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have killed four persons, including three members of a family in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills.

According to reports, the three members of a family were buried alive along Jebalgre hamlet in West Garo Hills’ Gambegre region on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, a little kid succumbed from a similar incident in the Betasing region of South West Garo Hills district.