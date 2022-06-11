Meghalaya CM Lays Foundation Stone For ‘Tikrikilla Community Health Centre’ 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today laid the foundation-stone for the upgradation of the Tikrikilla Primary Health Centre (PHC) into Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kentapara.

Addressing the ceremony, the Meghalaya CM stated that the decision to upgrade the health centre was made during his most recent visit to the area, when he saw the PHC’s lack of adequate amenities.

‘Despite the hurdles, our doctors and nurses are striving to deliver the best healthcare facilities across remote and distant areas of the state’, he added.

He claimed that the present administration is striving to improve the state’s overall health scenario by investing roughly Rs 350 crores in the state’s healthcare facilities.

Besides, the CM also urged the people to be receptive towards the state government’s efforts to bring prosperity and development across the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Happy to lay foundation for the upgradation of the Tikrikilla PHC to CHC at Kentapara. After witnessing the condition of the PHC during my last visit, I was motivated to initiate the upgradation to fulfill the healthcare requirements of the people”