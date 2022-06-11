Nagaland : NASSA Demands Revocation Of Dr Anthony’s Appointment As Administrative Head 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) demanded the revocation of the appointment of Dr P J Antony from the post of Principal Secretary in the Assembly Secretariat by June 13.

According to a press release jointly issued by the NASSA Secretary – Talirenla and Joint Action Committee (JAC) Secretary – Sezoto Theyo, the NASSA made concerned demand through a representation submitted by its JAC to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Speaker – Sharingain Longkumer on Thursday.

The JAC reaffirmed and resolved at its meeting on Friday to stick to its earlier resolution and fight for the cancellation of Dr P J Antony’s (retired officer) appointment order to the post of principal secretary in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The relevant body had been given an ultimatum to revoke/cancel Antony’s appointment order by June 13 at the latest.

The Assembly Secretariat staff warned that if the ultimatum was not addressed within the stipulated time frame, the JAC had determined to bar Antony from accessing the NLA Secretariat Complex.

Meanwhile, the Assembly officials are said to have submitted their affidavits to the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench, in response to a writ case filed by NASSA challenging Antony’s extension of service.

As per the NASSA Vice-President – Rocus Rino, the hearing has been set for June 15.

Its worthy to note that Antony was appointed as secretary of NLA on deputation from Lok Sabha secretariat on January 2, 2020. He retired from regular service on May 31, 2020.

However, he was re-appointed by the state government with the approval of the Cabinet as Commissioner and Secretary (on contract basis) by upgrading the cadre post of the Secretary for a period of two years w.e.f., 01.06.2020 to 31.05.2022 to head the administration of the NLA Secretariat.