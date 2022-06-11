TIPRA’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ and BJP’s ‘Vision Document’ Identical Approach To Fool People : Former Tripura CM – Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2022 : CPI-M Politburo member and leader of opposition in Tripura, Manik Sarkar Saturday claimed that the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman led TIPRA demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ and BJP’s ‘Vision Document’ are the same approach to befool the common people in this state. Both these two things are nothing but an incitement which have no depth and significance of existence in future, he added.

Ganamukti Parishad (GMP) and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), the indigenous wings of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura on Saturday organized a mammoth procession with the slogan of ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo Abhiyaan’ here in the Agartala city.

Tens of thousands of indigenous people from every nook and corner of the state attended the mammoth procession which started from CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala city. Despite the rise of TIPRA, today’s attendance depicts the picture that the Left Front is still having a substantial hold in the tribal-dominated areas of Tripura.

While addressing a gathering, Sarkar, who is also the former Chief Minister of Tripura said “BJP befooled the people of Tripura with 299 commitments made in their ‘Vision Document’ before the election and the similar approach is being initiated by TIPRA Motha with the craving of ‘Greater Tipraland’ which have no future in this state. Neither the BJP succeeded in fulfilling the commitments nor the TIPRA Motha will in the days to come.”

Lashing out at ruling TIPRA Motha in ADC areas of Tripura, Sarkar said “The regional socio-political party in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council is creating division among indigenous and Bengali-speaking people across the state. If the indigenous and Bengali-speaking people are united then democracy will be strong which will ultimately strengthen the Left Front. But those who are looting democracy will face a problem. In order to divide people, TUJS (Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti) was formed in 1967 with the motive of creating division among people and now, TIPRA Motha is the same organization with the name-changed version. The slogan of TUJS in 1967 is the same at present. These regional political parties will never fight for the economical problems faced by the people residing in ADC areas of the state. BJP’s allied partner IPFT in government never did and not even now. TIPRA doesn’t have any headache on these issues at all.”

“We are submitting a memorandum to the Governor, who is merely like a rubber stamp. He works the way the government tells him to do. And where the government as BJP is ruling in the state and centre. These parties had to be isolated from people, constitute a fight strengthening the ideologies against them, no fraction between the unity of tribal and Bengali-speaking people shall be entertained, if all these are integrated like the apple of an eye, raise justified points and then bring all people together. Some may be misguided, explain them and assemble them. The BJP needs to be cornered. There is no chance to see TIPRA Motha separately”, he also added.

Earlier, GMP general secretary Radhacharan Debbarma, CPIM senior leaders Aghore Debbarma, Jitendra Chaudhury and others also addressed the gathering in front of Circuit House here in Agartala on Saturday.