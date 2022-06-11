Tripura Congress To Stage Protest At Enforcement Directorate Office In Agartala On Monday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2022: Tripura Pradesh Congress leaders and workers will put up a show of strength in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Agartala, the day when Rahul Gandhi will appear before the counterpart office in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here in Agartala on Saturday, PCC President Birajit Sinha said that as part of the nationwide protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government for allegedly misusing the government machinery, the Congress has decided to protest in front of ED offices across India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED on June 13 in connection with a money laundering case. However, the Congress alleged that it is a political vendetta against the opposition leaders.

The Congress leaders have urged the supporters to reach at Barjala School Ground at 10 AM on June 13 from where the rally will begin and reach in front of the ED branch office in Agartala.

Besides, PCC president Birajit Sinha highlighted the problems of the farmers and working class and said both the centre and state have ignored the farmers’ rights and discriminated against them.

“India has had many Prime Ministers like Lal Bahadur Sastri who gave the slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan and Indira Gandhi had made the country food efficient. However, the BJP led government has taken one after another anti-people decisions which have killed many farmers across the country,” Sinha said.

He further said that the by-election is a challenge for the people and Congress party, but he is confident that people will give an answer against the misrule of the BJP government.

Ex-PCC president and CLP leader Gopal Chandra Roy said that according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) everyday 30 farmers commit suicide in India and BJP-led government is responsible for it.

“A total of 2,498 people committed in the year 2021 about and in 2020 the figure was 5,579 due to the anti-farmers law and decisions by the PM Modi led-government. The farmers’ average income is only Rs 27 per day and early Rs 74,000 only. The Prime Minister had said that farmers’ income would be doubled but in reality they are killing them,” Roy added.