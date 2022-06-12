Mizoram : Lecture Initiated On “Anti-Child Labour Day”; Raising Awareness On Human Rights 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a lecture on “Anti-Child Labour Day” at Zokhawsang and Kawlbem hamlets, to generate awareness regarding the harmful impacts of child labour on the psychology of children.

A total of 21 individuals from these regions attended the lecture.

The primary aim of the lecture was to educate the masses on the issue and motivate them to refrain from participating in such activities. The day honours previous labour struggles against breaches of workers’ rights, such as poor working conditions.

Hundreds of millions of girls and boys around the globe are engaged with jobs that deny them an appropriate education, health, leisure, and basic freedoms; therefore violating their human rights.

Meanwhile, the residents of these hamlets were overjoyed and expressed their gratitude towards the paramilitary troop for undertaking this initiative.