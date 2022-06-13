COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2 Positive Cases; 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 2 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 3.39%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 168. While, a total of 2,28,575 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 701 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 59 samples were tested on June 12, 2022, out of which 2 samples belonged to females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,706. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 2 positive cases.