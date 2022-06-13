Manipur CM Launches Numerous Schemes; Developmental Projects Under ‘100 Day Action Plan’

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today launched numerous schemes and developmental projects, as part of the ‘100 day Action Plan’ at the City Convention Centre.

According to Singh, politicians and bureaucrats must strive to offer meaningful existence to the people, he said. Within the culmination of 100-days, the state administration will reveal the target for One-Year of government.

The government aims to eliminate drug trafficking, poppy cultivation, and illegal encroachment. People were expelled in accordance with the rules, and the Manipur CM further added that all those who had encroached on protected and government territory will be ejected one after another.

“The state administration is mulling the possibility of building multi-storey buildings to rehabilitate landless people,” – he remarked.

During the function, the CM laid Foundation Stones and distributed various schemes/projects/benefits amounted to a total of Rs. 211 crore.

Aside from that, projects worth Rs 176.72 crore were inaugurated, beneficiaries will receive Rs 3.28 crore as financial assistance, foundation stones for projects worth Rs 19 crore were initiated, and Rs 11.50 crores were provided to deliver trainings.

Under the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) department, 25 Veterinary Hospitals and 58 dispensaries along different locations were virtually inaugurated.

The Chief Minister also virtually laid the Foundation Stone for construction of two new Government IIT under Enhancing Skill Development Infrastructure (ESDI) at Noney and Pherzawl under the Labour Department and inaugurated four 2×5 MVA, 33/11 kV Sub-Station at Wangjing and Heirok in Thoubal District, Leimapokpam in Bishnupur District and Hiyangthang in Imphal West and Heingang in Imphal East.

Meanwhile, the CM also distributed benefits to 16,000 beneficiaries under Manipur Old Age Pension and to 10,000 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Widow Pension Scheme.

He also unveiled Fish Hatcheries under Blue Revolution at Nambol, Re-circulatory Aquaculture System at Imphal West and distributed Water & Soil Testing Kits to 50 fish farmers. Besides, the CM also launched Tourism policy and calendar.

The Chief Minister further inaugurated 15 Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Roads; 475 Wells under PMKSY, HKKP GW under Minor Irrigation; Establishment of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy under Manipur Technical University; and 50 schools under Education Department.