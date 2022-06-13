Nagaland : Second Round Of Inspection Conducted Along Unauthorized Check-Gates In Kohima 

NET Web Desk

The Kohima Inspection team on check-gates today conducted its second round of observation.

This team was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kohima – Rhosietho including Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), RTO, DPRO Kohima along with police personnel.

It conducted spot verification of unlawful checkpoints in and around the district to ensure that the government’s mandate is being strictly followed.

The team discovered that no unauthorized check gates were operational within the district, and that the instruction to remove the signboard at a specific site had been followed.

Meanwhile, routine frisking and inspection for any illicit modes of transportation is being initiated by the authorized police personnel at Khuzama Inter-State Check Gate; in accordance with government directives.