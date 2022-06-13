‘Not Just For 6-7 Months’; Manik Saha Claims To Be BJP’s CM Face For 2023 Elections

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Tripura – Dr Manik Saha claimed that he will evolve as the face of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2023 assembly elections.

Addressing a rally on Sunday night, Saha remarked that the entire nation is watching the Town Bardowali assembly bypolls, where he is the candidate.

“I have not been made the chief minister for just three months, six months or seven months… I will be the face of the BJP in next year’s crucial assembly elections. I know what is what,” he said.

“We aren’t like migratory birds who only come to land during election seasons.” Because I was born and raised in Town Bardowali, I am acquainted with every citizen. I have access to all spectrums of individuals in the constituency, because I am a player, doctor, and professor,” he continued.

Saha said he witnessed the people’s socio-economic conditions during the door-to-door campaign.

“It is indeed a nice experience for me.” Claiming that the entire nation was closely following the bypoll, Saha said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had won the by-election, securing 93 per cent votes.

Saha also recounted his first interaction with PM Modi, after being appointed the chief minister.

“When I spoke with Modi-ji for the first time as the CM, he asked if I am having good sleep. I said, you made me the party president which I did not ask for… You made me a Rajya Sabha MP, and now I am the chief minister! I am not feeling uncomfortable,” he told the rally.