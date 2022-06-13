Sikkim : Constitute Emergency Medical Team To Prevent Untoward Incidents During Natural Disasters; Asserts Soreng DC 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Soreng – Bhim Thatal today examined and assessed the preparedness initiated by authorities of Soreng Community Health Centre (CHC) and Sombaria Primary Health Centre (PHC), keeping in view of the untoward incidents occurring during the monsoon season.

Thatal shared his knowledge and suggestions on how to be more cautious along locations, vulnerable to natural and accidental disasters, particularly during the monsoon season.

He also proposed in constituting an emergency medical team in the event of a crisis.

During interaction with the Medical Officers and staffs, he stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns about various communicable and non-communicable diseases, emphasizing that such campaigns should be conducted on a regular basis and include mock drills for emergencies as well as basic community training when attending to accident victims.

Further, he also instructed them to be more tolerant towards the visiting patients.

Medical supply shortages, insufficient treatment rooms, and limited medical equipment, among other issues, were thoroughly reviewed.

The DC recommended that life-saving, vital, and common medications, as well as other medical supplies, be properly rationalised and distributed to PCHs throughout the district.

Finally, he has ordered medical professionals to keep an eye out for increased COVID-19 cases along these regions.