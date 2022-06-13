Sikkim : SKM-Led Government Believes In Inclusive Policy, With Focus On Holistic Development; Asserts Political Secretary To CM 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

As many as 248 residents of Lower Bardang joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party in a mass joining program held on Sunday at Lower Bardang, under the 18th West Pendam Constituency.

The event was attended by the Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling as chief guest; in the presence of area legislator and Speaker LB Das among other party members.

Addressing the gathering, Khaling stated “the first chapter of SKM party is that its leader and CM Prem Singh Tamang believes in inclusive politics. We understand that many people were unable to support SKM due to fear and other factors, but after SKM was able to form the government in the year 2019, the CM never showed partiality to SDF supporters, and we work for them as well. This is an inclusive policy that SKM believes in, but this was not the case in previous governments, and we welcome them.”

Khaling also highlighted the works initiated under SKM government, and mentioned that Sikkim is currently excelling in the health sector, with full treatment for cardio-related illnesses, adequate oxygen supply, and the education sector, particularly with the new Teachers Recruitment Policy, which allows teachers to focus on teaching, rather than worrying about contract renewal.

Speaking on the recent allegation labeled by Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) that SKM-led administration misused the funds, meant for purchase basics.

“Five days back, I challenged them to reveal the documents published in the final CAG report, if they are accurate with their charges, but they have been silent for five days, and I have learned that they are now fabricating documents,” he claimed.