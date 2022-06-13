Tripura Reports Sudden Spike In Malaria Cases; Alert Issued 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura government has issued high alert over the sudden spike in malaria cases along hilly regions of the northeastern state.

More than 100 people, including minors were detected with malaria falciparum along different locations.

Following the death of Bipenjoy Reang of Longtaria hamlet in Chawmanu block on Saturday, tensions are soaring high. The villagers’ dissatisfaction with the healthcare facilities along Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) prompted the civil administration to request immediate action from the health department.

“We have intensified surveillance in the malaria-affected areas including mass testing, holding awareness camp and providing immediate treatment after we detect positive cases. There is no specific reason behind the rise of malaria cases, but it’s because of the increase in the number of mosquitoes due to hot and humid weather at the onset of monsoon.” – claimed the authorities on Monday.

The department has increased door-to-door testing along regions, where positive malaria cases have been detected, and has mobilized ASHA and Anganwadi personnel on the field to help with the testing and delivery of medicines.

“We also organized a district-level special team and conducted a thorough evaluation of the matter,” officials stated.