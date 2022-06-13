Tripura : Vote For BJP; If Fuel, Essential Commodity Prices Remains Satisfactory; Asserts TMC Leader – Kunal Ghosh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 13, 2022 : The West Bengal Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday appealed to the electorates to exercise their franchise in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party if they are willing to hike the prices of petroleum products and essential commodities. And if the voters are not desiring to increase the prices then TMC would be the lone alternative and best option of development, he added.

In a press conference at Pradesh TMC camp office here in Agartala city on Monday, WB’s spokesperson Ghosh said “If the people think that the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, medicines, etc is correct, then they can exercise their democratic rights in favour of BJP. The people who feel that anti-people policies can be entertained, then go for voting BJP. While those who feel that the BJP’s misrule must end in Tripura, they need to vote for Trinamool Congress, because this party can ensure an alternative with real secular, progressive, democratic aspects.”

He said, “The people of Tripura had the authority to take the ultimate decision. Casting a vote in favour of the Congress party will lead to wastage. BJP is the only challenger at present times. People of this state had faced the misrule of CPIM. In West Bengal, common people are well aware about the democracy prevailing.”

Besides, All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will arrive in Agartala on Tuesday to campaign for the party’s candidates in the state’s capital city ahead of the June 23 by-election in Tripura. Banerjee will participate in a roadshow starting from Gandhighat to GB Bazar here on Tuesday noon followed by addressing an open public meeting, Ghosh told reporters.

He also said “Abhishek Banerjee will campaign in two phases. On Tuesday, he will do a roadshow and conduct a sabha at the end of it. He has to go to Delhi for urgent work so the Tripura unit has asked him to come to Tripura again on June 20.”

Apart from this, a host of star campaigners are set to hit the campaigning trail of Trinamool Congress for the by-election scheduled on June 23 next. A total of 27 star campaigners held campaigns in the four assembly constituencies. They are- WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, MPs Shatrughan Sinha, Sushmita Dev, Deepak Adhikary (Dev), Mimi Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty, Sayantika Banerjee, MLA Aditi Munshi, and others.

On Monday, TMC also wrote another letter to the Election Commission pointing toward yet another incident of BJP workers misbehaving with Trinamool cadre and tearing off the party posters and festoons. In the past two weeks, AITC has written at least four letters to the commission citing various instances of misdemeanor and threats issued by BJP workers.

“Why do we have to raise this matter again and again? Isn’t it the Election Commission’s role to look into this on their own? In Agartala and Surma, particularly, “bike baahini” has been openly threatening and intimidating people. Our flags and festoons are being torn off or removed. If needed, we will gherao the Election Commission,” said state president Subal Bhowmik.

The party on Monday also attacked BJP for changing the chief minister barely weeks ahead of the elections.

“The fact that BJP removed a chief minister ahead of elections shows that the issues raised by us in the past few months were valid. The people of Tripura now need a change of government and not just CMs. Those who think it is okay to increase the price of essential commodities and fuel can vote for BJP. But those who want to remove BJP for its misgovernance should vote for Trinamool,” Ghosh said.