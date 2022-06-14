Assam : NRC State Coordinator Files Vigilance Complaint Against Predecessor; Alleges Financial Irregularities 

NET Web Desk

The state coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has filed a complaint with the vigilance department against his predecessor – Prateek Hajela, alleging financial irregularities.

A senior official of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wing of Assam Police claimed of receiving a complaint from NRC State Coordinator – Hitesh Dev Sarma, but no FIR has been registered yet.

“First, we’ll look into the complaint. If we believe it has merit, we will review it with the proper authorities and move forward,” he said.

Sarma told PTI that he submitted the complaint on Monday when approached. He, on the other hand, refused to remark on its contents.

According to sources, Sarma’s complaint charges financial violations during the creation of NRC’s final list.

On May, Sarma had lodged a complaint with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against Hajela, other officials and data entry operators associated with updating the citizenship document, accusing them of “anti national” and “criminal activities” during the process.

The final NRC was released on August 31, 2019, with the list excluding 19,06,657 people. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.