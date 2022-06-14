Flood Crisis : All Educational Institutions In Assam’s Kamrup (M) To Remain Closed On June 15 

NET Web Desk

In view of the flood crisis triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Administration announced that all educational institutions, operating along the district will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. June 15.

The decision was undertaken, after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today forecasted similar levels of rainfall tomorrow.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup (M) – Pallav Gopal Jha’s orders, all schools and colleges, both government-run and private, will be closed for tomorrow.

However, the order stated that if any examinations are slated to be held tomorrow, they will go ahead as per the schedule.

Its worthy to note that the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Assam till June 17 and therefore, issued a red alert to prevent any unexpected events.