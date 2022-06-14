Manipur : Brown Sugar Worth Over 200 Kgs Confiscated From Thoubal; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police today confiscated a massive stash of narcotics from the possession of a women arrested in Thoubal District.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces busted a brown sugar manufacturing unit in Moijing Mina Bazar and seized brown sugar worth of 222.85 kgs from the woman’s residence.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Jogeshchandra Haobijam, items utilized for the manufacturing of brown sugar were also confiscated from her residence.

Meanwhile, the offender has been booked under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Thoubal Police Station; and further investigation into the matter is underway.