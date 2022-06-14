Meghalaya CM Flags-Off Ambulances For Nongthymmai 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today flagged-off an ambulance under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) at the premises of St. John’s Whitehall.

Dedicated to the people of Dum Dum in Nongthymmai, this ambulance will help to mitigate health disparities; thereby delivering adequate and equitable health services along the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Sangma mentioned that dispatching ambulances for different localities is an endeavour of the state administration to ensure that important healthcare facilities reach far-flung communities.

“The pandemic was unprecedented and challenges encountered during the last two years were enormous both for the government and the society, but we were able to overcome the difficult times, thanks to the community’s active participation and cooperation,” – he said.

He expressed hope that the ambulance will be able to save lives in the future and urged the community to treat the asset with ownership and responsibility.

“The government has been very focused on ensuring that the social sectors are critical, and steps have been taken to ensure that goals are accomplished by transitioning from a scheme-based to a mission-based approach,” – he remarked.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Flagged off the ambulance under CMSDF dedicated to the people of Dum Dum, NongthymmI at the premises of St. John’s Whitehall. Urge the community to take ownership of these amenities & use these services to the advantage of those who need.”