Meghalaya HC Objects Unethical Treatment Delivered To Animals Along Roadside Meat Shops 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya High Court on Tuesday urged the state administration to take appropriate measures for maintaining ‘hygiene’ and ‘degree of decency’ in the roadside meat stores.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Gau Gyan Foundation, the two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh noted that horrific sight of skinned animals, slaughtering animals or chopped-off heads staring from the roadside shops remains a reality.

“It is anticipated that the State will take adequate measures in this regard, both to ensure hygiene and a certain level of decency,” it stated.

Moreover, in its affidavit, the state government mentioned that several efforts have been undertaken to ensure that ethical treatment is provided to animals before they are culled.

The court said that the petitioners may file a rejoinder to the state’s affidavit within a fortnight from date. The case will be heard again on July 5.