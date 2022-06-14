Meghalaya To Host Training Programme For ‘Aapda Mitra’ Volunteers At Williamnagar 

NET Web Desk

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills District, has informed that the 1st Phase of the 12 days training programme for Up-scaling of 100 ‘Aapda Mitra’ (Disaster Response) Volunteers will be held from June 15-18 at DRDA Hall, Williamnagar.

This training programme will be organized by the East Garo Hills DDMA in collaboration with the Police Department, Civil Defence & Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Service, Medical Mobile unit, Block Master Trainer etc.

According to a press release, around 40 volunteers will be attending the 1st phase of training and the remaining 60 Volunteers will be given training on the 2nd & 3rd Phase to be conducted within the coming months.

The primary objective of this training is to equip the community volunteers with the required skills for responding to the community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of natural catastrophe; allowing them to perform basic relief and rescue duties during an emergency situation.