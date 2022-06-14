Nagaland Government Promotes ‘Poultry Farming’ To Address Meat Shortage; Emerging Due To ASF Outbreak

NET Web Desk

The demand and supply gap for pork is projected to escalate in the current year, as a result of the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak, which is wrecking havoc on piggery farmers.

In order to mitigate the meat crisis in the State, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) is encouraging poultry farming which is having a shorter gestation period of marketing age and is also easily available & popular menu in Naga cuisine.

Accordingly, the Department has capacitated 10 Poultry Satellite Farms under NEC project having a capacity of 300 Grower Birds per cycle on June 10, 2022 in presence of Additional Secretary to the Nagaland Government – Chisi Thou & Additional Director & Head of Department (HoD) – Dr. Nsanthung Ezung.

These ‘Poultry Satellite Farms’ spread across Dimapur, Chumukedima, Peren & Nuiland Districts, can rear 3000 birds and is expected to produce 7.13 tonnes of Chicken for table purpose in one cycle of production (i.e. after 2 months of rearing).

According to DIPR report, during the formal capacitation programme, the concerned officials encouraged the entrepreneurs to take-up the farming with sincerity & dedication; and address their concerns, especially in technical matter, through the online platform that has already been created.

Issues of bulk/retail marketing, farming economic, formation of tertiary SHGs’ and other forward & backward linkages were also discussed with the entrepreneurs.