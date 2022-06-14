Tripura : Oust BJP’s Model ‘Goons At Doorstep’ & Adopt Mamata’s ‘Governance At Doorstep’: AITC GS – Abhishek Banerjee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 14, 2022 : The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the people of Tripura to oust BJP’s model of governance as ‘Goons at doorstep’ and vote for TMC to adopt Mamata Banerjee’s model of ‘Governance at doorstep’.

AITC general secretary Banerjee on Tuesday noon participated in a roadshow campaigning for party’s nominated candidates- Panna Deb from 6-Agartala assembly constituency and Sanhita Banerjee from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency from Gandhighat to GB Market here in Agartala city.

Addressing a public gathering after the roadshow, Banerjee said “The situation of Tripura is gruesome as doctors, lawyers, politicians and people from all walks of life are facing attacks. People step out of their homes with insecurity. It is not the fight between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, it is a battle between the people of Tripura and the misrule of BJP. TMC will fight for the people of this state till the last drop of our blood.”

Referring to the change of guard in Tripura, he said “The government led by BJP here is a sinking ship which cannot be saved after replacing the captain. The ship itself is defective. Hence, a new person cannot make any transformation. Its future is destined and will be submerged in water. There’s no doubt in it.”

“During my first open public meeting in Agartala, I told the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb that his days are numbered. Accordingly, last month, he was removed from the constitutional post. Now, the control of the state has been handed over to Dr Manik Saha. What can he do in a short tenure left for the assembly election? Replacing the captain of the sinking ship is not a remedy”, he added.

Accusing the Tripura government for poor healthcare infrastructure, AITC general secretary said “The medical treatment for people during critical times are not available in the state. For almost all life-threatening treatments, people had to travel to Kolkata. For the last four year, the healthcare scenario deteriorated as all the hospitals were running with an acute crisis of doctors and no fresh recruitments were done so far. Does the BJP have any answers to these questions? No. Neither the old Manik nor the new Manik has any answers to these questions. There was a Manik who was dethroned by Biplab and now BJP got another Manik”.

Banerjee further appealed to the electorates not to discard their votes by supporting CPIM and Congress as an alternative to BJP. He stated “People have seen the governance of Congress, CPIM and BJP. Now, I would seek a chance for TMC. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, BJP had been defeated. If BJP is a virus then Trinamool is its vaccine.”

During the public meeting held at GB Bazar, senior TMC leaders like Youth Trinamool President Saayoni Ghosh, West Bengal spokesman Kunal Ghosh, Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee, MP Sushmita Dev, and party’s state president Subal Bhowmik spoke.