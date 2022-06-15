Manipur : Noted Ophthalmologist – Dr Ronel Soibam Honoured With Global Recognition 

NET Web Desk

Noted ophthalmologist – Dr Ronel Soibam of Manipur was named as one of the “International Ophthalmic Heroes of India” by the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) during its recently-concluded ’80th Annual Conference held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Dr Soibam was feted by AIOS for winning the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) achievement award, held in Hong Kong in September 2021.

Hailing from Heirangoithong Keibung Makha in Imphal West, the 48-year-old ophthalmologist specializes in “Vitreo-Retina”.

Its worthy to note that vitreoretinal diseases are conditions that affect structures in the eye called the retina and the vitreous. The retina is the light-sensitive layer in the back of the eye that focuses images and transmits that information to the brain via the optic nerve. Meanwhile, the vitreous is a clear gel that fills the space between the lens (in the front of the eye) and the retina.

Ronel along with his spouse – Dr Surpriya Hawaibam, a specialist in “Orbit and Oculoplasty” worked as a senior consultant and consultant respectively at Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya in Guwahati. They also intends to set-up a private eye hospital in Imphal this year.

Having authored and co-authored national and international publications, Dr Ronel also bagged several awards in his professional line and participated in a slew of national and international conferences, including – “Allergan Regional Ophthalmology Congress” held in March 2012 at Bangkok; “Euretina Congress” held in September 2012 at Milan; “Euroretina Hamburg” in September 2013; “Asia Pacific Vitreoretina Society, Sydney 2015”; “Instanbul Retina meet in 2015”; “Frankfurt Retina Meet May 2017”; “APAO Singapore March 2017” and “Euroretina Bracelona 2017”.

Currently, he is a professional member of the All India Ophthalmological Society; Delhi Ophthalmological Society; All Assam Ophthalmological Society and Vitreo Retinal Society – India and a lifetime member of Ocular Trauma Society of India.