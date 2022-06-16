Assam : Massive Landslide Triggered By Heavy Rains; Claim Lives Of 2 Children

NET Web Desk

Assam has been lashed by heavy and incessant rainfall for the third day in a row, with two more fatalities been claimed as a result of massive landslides on Wednesday.

Two children were killed, after a landslide led to the collapse of a residence along Goalpara District’s Azad Nagar region; thereby bringing the death toll to 44.

The two deceased children have been identified as – 11-yrs-old Hussain Ali; and 8-yrs-old Asma Khatoon.

Multiple landslides were recorded across Guwahati during the day, injuring three people in the Noonmati area.

Debris pileup caused road blockades across several localities, including – Joypur in Kharguli neighbourhood, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile.

Officials reported that work to clear the stretch leading to Nizarapar is underway.

Meanwhile, two electric poles near Raj Bhavan were also damaged as a result of persistent rainfall.

At least 18 districts across the state are still receiving severe rains, with inundation of fresh areas been reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta.

Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in the 18 districts.

The water level in Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are rising, while the Manas river was flowing above the danger mark across certain regions.