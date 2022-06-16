BJP Can Only Ensure Sustainable Development, Says MoS Rameswar Teli At Surma In Dhalai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 16, 2022: Union minister of state for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Labour, Rameswar Teli and Tripura’s former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday campaigned in support of BJP nominated candidate Swapna Das Paul contesting in the scheduled by-election on June 23 next from 46-Surma assembly constituency under Dhalai district.

The campaign trail took place at Dhalai’s Mahabir Tea Estate in Kamalpur sub-division on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the gathering of electorates, MoS Rameswar Teli said, “True development and sustainable development for all could be ensured by BJP only. Other political parties who have ruled the country and this state for years proved their failure. And BJP could do it because of the double engine government. It is possible for BJP only to take up a tea worker’s son like me to be the Union Minister. It’s the ideology of BJP that is aimed at ensuring development to each and every citizen.”

“The state government is doing a very excellent work and many more are to be done. And it will be possible with the effort of all the people. The people will surely make our candidate victorious and not be influenced by the alluring lies of other political parties,” he added.

About 40 days back, former CM Deb inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prakalp in this very garden as the Chief Minister. Now he attended the campaign with nostalgia and firm dedication towards setting BJP back in power in 2023.

Echoing the dedication and belief, former CM Deb said, “Opposition political parties become very much delighted and enthusiastic as I resigned from CM after the instruction of the party. They thought as Biplab resigned then we would be in power soon again. But I want to make it very clear that I am not living in this party and the state. I am here and I will be here. With all my effort and with the support from our party workers we will restore the BJP government in 2023 and make our Tripura the best.”

Seeing the BJP karyakartas hearing the leaders amidst heavy showers and even holding the chair on their head, Biplab said, “The party karyakartas who are hearing us even amidst heavy showers are our real estate and our strength. There is no need for any leader to come here and work for the candidate. The party workers and the local people here are committed to send the BJP candidate into the assembly. And it would stand then our fight for 2023. No other political party, no other force who oppose development who want to cheat people will be allowed to be in power.”

Besides ex-CM and MoS, Food minister Manoj Kanti Deb and Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLA Parimal Debbarma, MLA Shambhulal Chakma and other leaders remained present. Huge numbers of party workers and local people attended the campaign.

Earlier on Thursday, MoS Teli also attended a public rally with former CM Deb at Haflong Tehsil Ground under 57-Jubarajnagar constituency during the by-election campaign. Labour minister Bhagaban Chandra Das, TIDC Chairman Tinku Roy, and Tripura Tea Board Chairman Santosh Saha ji were also present at the public rally.