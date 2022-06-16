ED Summons Rahul Gandhi; Nagaland Youth Congress Stages Protest Outside Raj Bhavan

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress (NPYC) today staged a protest outside the Governor House, and castigated the recent summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing these protestors, the Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) – Ranajit Mukherjee remarked that the non-violent agitation strongly opposes the conduct of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, and holds solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Everything is “going wrong” in the country, including the developmental, economic and socio-economic parameters under the BJP government at the Centre, he alleged.

“We are agitating and will continue to demonstrate because we believe this is part of a broader plot involving the forthcoming Presidential Elections,” he stated, noting that the NDA lacks the required 50% votes.

According to the Working President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – Khriedi Theunuo, the BJP-led central government aims to silence people linked with the freedom struggle and highlighting the “injustice and failure” of the Modi government.

“Rahul Gandhi is leading the citizens’ movement against corrupt practices of the Modi government, due to which the administration is using ED to harass him,” he alleged.

Based on the same, the NPYC president – Lima Lemtur alongwith youth volunteers and NPCC representatives marched from Heritage Junction to Raj Bhavan, opposing the summoning of Rahul Gandhi by ED.