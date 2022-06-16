Massive Landslides : Meghalaya CM Convenes Meeting With District Administrations; Examines Ground Situation 

NET Web Desk

In view of the massive landslides and flood crisis, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today convened a meeting with the District Administration (DA) of all districts and officials.

According to reports, these landslides has snapped road connectivity, particularly transit stretches to other ncoortheastern states.

However, the DAs and concerned departmental authorities have been instructed to undertake swift action in this regard, especially in the supply of essential commodities across affected regions.

The regional committees have been directed to monitor the situation within the next crucial 72 hours.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “With landslides caused in different locations, cutting off connectivity to some areas especially transit roads to other NE states, the DAs & Depts have been asked to take swift action in this regard especially in the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas”

“Regional Committees headed by Hon’ble Ministers have been put in place & DAs & Depts have been asked to monitor the situation in the next crucial 72 Hrs, coordinate & ensure all assistance extended” – he further added.

Sangma further noted that relief assistance is extended towards citizens stranded in Lumshnong of East Jaintia Hills District, due to damages caused to some parts of the National Highway (NH-206).

“Relief assistance is being extended to citizens stranded in Lumshnong, #EastJaintiaHills District as a result of damages to some parts of NH06 due to incessant rains. We are doing everything we can to assist them during this time” – he mentioned.