Nagaland Gets Central Assistance Worth Over Rs 39 Crores To Mitigate Drought Issue

NET Web Desk

The High Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah has approved central assistance worth of Rs 39.28 crores under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Nagaland, which was affected by drought during 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the additional central assistance of Rs 1,043.23 crores have also been approved for Rajasthan.

According to PIB report, funds worth of Rs 1,003.95 crore has been allocated for Rajasthan; while Nagaland will receive Rs 39.28 crores under NDRF.

“This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During Financial Year 2021-22.” – the report further reads.

Its worthy to note that the central government has released Rs 7,342.30 crore to 11 States from the NDRF.