Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Admitted To Hospital With Chest Pain

Agartala, June 16, 2022: Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman, a MDC and TIPRA Motha supremo, has been admitted to hospital with chest pain. Party’s spokesperson Anthony Debbarma confirmed the news.

TIPRA Motha’s candidate is contesting in Surma assembly constituency in the by-election. The schedule of the public meeting was fixed at his Surma seat on Wednesday. But he could not go there. Instead, he sent video messages to activists and supporters. Presumably, he had been feeling ill since Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as his condition was critical.

Anthony said his chest was aching and his body was feeling a bit abnormal. So on Thursday, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Agartala. He is under the care of doctors. Now the doctors did not give any details about his physical condition.

The news of his illness has caused concern among TIPRA Motha’s supporters. It is believed that the illness of the teenager, especially at the time of the by-election, will affect the morale of the party workers.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha paid a visit to the private hospital and met with royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman.