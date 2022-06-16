Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Writes To Jyotiraditya Scindia; Satisfactory Stocks Of Daily Necessities Available: Confirms Official

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 16, 2022: Tripura is likely to face a massive crisis of petroleum products and essential commodities as several parts of the National Highway 06 under Meghalaya’s Lumshnong area have been badly affected due to heavy showers causing severe landslides. However, higher official of the government confirmed that the stocks of daily necessities available are satisfactory.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Thursday evening, Principal Secretary of the Transport department LH Darlong said “Incessant rainfall hit Meghalaya for the last one week has badly damaged at multiple locations across the East Jaintia Hills district especially from Nongsning to Ratacherra stretches. A section of NH-06 near the Lumshnong Toll Plaza has also washed away. Movements of vehicles have been stopped on NH-06.”

“In view of this natural calamity, Tripura government through centre’s consent asked the Bangladesh government to start two bus services from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka on daily basis. We also talked with the Assistant Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala to provide the visa within a short span”, he added.

The incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has also written to the union Civil Aviation minister and urged to control the flight fares as the rate is very high and to increase the flight numbers from Agartala to Kolkata, Agartala to Delhi and Agartala to Guwahati. “We will provide financial relief to students and patients and will also write to the Chief Secretary to Meghalaya, NHIDCL to repair the road as soon as possible”, he added.

Citing the availability of stocks of the essential commodities and petroleum products, Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies department Saradindu Chowdhury said, “There is nothing to panic as we have petrol stock available for 9 days and diesel for 5 days. Apart from this, many trucks are in transit. We have requested the IOCL to take up the matter with Bangladesh to use their route in case of emergency. The state has LPG stock for 17 days.”

“The state government procured rice through train services. As the railway condition is not good, the FCI has exported 10,600 metric tonnes of rice using roadways from Guwahati. At present, we have a stock of rice for 20 days and essential commodities of more than 30 days are available”, the official added.