Assam : Mega Buyer-Seller Meet Organized In Guwahati; Promoting Agricultural Products From 8 Northeastern States 

NET Web Desk

In order to promote sustainable trade and establish market linkages, a mega buyer-seller meet was organized at Guwahati under “One District One Product” initiative, focusing on agricultural products from the eight NE states.

The meet was organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North East Region (MDoNER) and its PSUs – North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and North East Regional Agriculture Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).

Over 70 sellers, traders, farmers, aggregators from various districts of these 8 NE states displayed their products to the buyers.

These products included – Meghalaya’s world-famous Lakadong Turmeric with more than 7% curcumin content, the GI-certified Large Cardamom from Sikkim and Queen Pineapple from Tripura, Orthodox Assam Tea, Manipur’s Black Chakhao Rice; among others.

All such products were showcased to over 30 large buyers, representing brands, such as – Reliance and ITC, as well as upcoming start-ups across the nation.

NERAMAC which has been established to support farmers/producers from the region has been working to bridge the gap between farmers and the larger market.

Therefore, its role in the current Buyer-Seller Meet in collaboration with the ODOP Initiative has been critical. Through the collaborative efforts, the best-in-class products from the region are being matched with big brands to improve the earning potential of farmers.

Focused trade discussions were also facilitated between the buyers, sellers and the state government representatives from all the 8 NER states.

Additionally, Letters of Intent (LOI) worth of Rs 6 crores were signed during the event.

The effort attempts to ensure the establishment and maintenance of linkages, with a heavy emphasis on enhancing farmer income.

It seeks to choose products from over 700 products, across sectors – agriculture, textiles, handicrafts, and manufacturing; thereby promoting one product from every district of the country.

This is characterised by a critical role in coordinating, forming collaborative networks, and facilitating buyer-seller handholding for the wider goal of trade promotion and facilitation.