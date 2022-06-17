Assam : Udalguri DC Inspects Flood-Ravaged Areas; Interacts With Villagers To Learn About Challenges Faced

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Udalguri Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS today visited the flood-devastated locations across the district and interacted with affected-villagers at Suklaipara under Khoirabari Revenue Circle, to understand the current situation and their hardships.

He was accompanied by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Udalguri District – Hiranya Barman, APS.

These images of the IAS official conversing with local populace and walking around the neighbourhood to assess the present situation have received a lot of positive comments on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of DC Udalguri wrote “Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Udalguri along with Sri Hiranya Barman, APS, Superintendent of Police, Udalguri visiting flood affected areas and interacting with affected villagers at Suklaipara under Khoirabari Revenue Circle today.”

Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) – Ractim Buragohain, ACS; and the Assistant Commissioner of Udalguri District – Bhaskar Jyoti Mazumder, ACS also visited the flood affected areas of Kalaigaon Revenue Circle.

Its worthy to note that flood waters washed away a part of the Kalaigaon-Udalguri connecting road in the Majorchua area; and submerged at least 10 villages in the Kalaigaon area.