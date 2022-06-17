Assam Wracked By Floods; More Than 70,000 People Severely Affected

NET Web Desk

Flood situation along Assam’s Kamrup district worsened, after flood waters reached fresh new locations, severely affecting around 70,000 citizens.

As a result of the heavy & persistent rainfall, water levels of Borolia river and other significant waterways along the district have reached danger levels.

The Borolia river’s floodwaters washed over a section of an embankment at Choumukha on Thursday, submerging numerous settlements along the Hajo region.

Flood waters have also inundated at least 77 hamlets in the Rangia Sub-Division of Kamrup district, displacing almost 44,000 people.

According to the President of Assam Pradesh BJP and legislator of Rangia Assembly Constituency – Bhabesh Kalita, “In the Rangia town, two relief camps have been established. I visited the relief camps to assess the flood situation, and distribute relief supplies. I appeal to the general public and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to join me in supporting flood-affected victims.”

As per ANI report, flood waters have inundated numerous stretches and 3226 hectares of cropland in the district.